CCSO: Man asked deputies to shoot him before being killed in officer-involved shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal Cocke County officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday.
A report from the Cocke County Sheriff's Office says the TBI is investigating after two CCSO deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting just after midnight Monday. According to the release, CCSO deputies responded to reports of a man walking in the middle of the road near the intersection of Highway 321 and Epley Road.
Once the two CCSO deputies and one city officer were on scene, the report says a male was acting strangely and officers observed what appeared to be a black pistol in his right hand. The officers took cover and asked him to drop the weapon several times.
The report says the male walked toward officers and asked the officers to shoot him. The officers stated we do not want to do that, repeating put it down several times.
The male walked away from the officers carrying the weapon and crossed the median. The male turned toward the officers again placed the gun on the ground, but immediately picked the gun up and pointed the weapon at one of the officers.
Two CCSO deputies fired their weapons striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to investigate the shooting. This investigation is ongoing and more facts will be released pending our investigation.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- President Trump, Obama give closing arguments for midterms
- Thousands visit the Smokies during peak season
- Major power outage reported in Morristown
- Tennessee's offense sputters in 14-3 win over Charlotte
- Students from Tennessee School for the deaf enjoy UT football game
- KCSO: Victims in apparent murder/suicide in Farragut identified
- TBI: counterfeit drugs are newest trend contributing to opioid epidemic
National News
-
- In Georgia, online voting system problems alleged
- Trial set to begin in dispute over census citizenship query
- 'Everything's at stake' on eve of first Trump-era elections
- Iran president warns of 'war situation' as sanctions resume
- Trainee kills Utah mayor, guard member in Afghanistan
- Trump turns up pressure before midterms, focused on Senate
- Pompeo rebuts critics who want sterner Iran sanctions
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.