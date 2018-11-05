CCSO: Man asked deputies to shoot him before being killed in officer-involved shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal Cocke County officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday.

A report from the Cocke County Sheriff's Office says the TBI is investigating after two CCSO deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting just after midnight Monday. According to the release, CCSO deputies responded to reports of a man walking in the middle of the road near the intersection of Highway 321 and Epley Road.

Once the two CCSO deputies and one city officer were on scene, the report says a male was acting strangely and officers observed what appeared to be a black pistol in his right hand. The officers took cover and asked him to drop the weapon several times.

The report says the male walked toward officers and asked the officers to shoot him. The officers stated we do not want to do that, repeating put it down several times.

The male walked away from the officers carrying the weapon and crossed the median. The male turned toward the officers again placed the gun on the ground, but immediately picked the gun up and pointed the weapon at one of the officers.

Two CCSO deputies fired their weapons striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to investigate the shooting. This investigation is ongoing and more facts will be released pending our investigation.

