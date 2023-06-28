TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Tennessee drivers will soon face more requirements when moving over for stopped vehicles, as changes to the state’s Move Over Law go into effect this week.

The amendment called the Jabari Bailey Highway Safety Act requires drivers to move over for any stationary vehicle on the side of the road with their hazard lights on.

Current law only requires drivers to do this for emergency vehicles.

This change now includes workers with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) which representative, Mark Nagi, said he’s excited about.

“Our workers do extremely dangerous jobs,” said Nagi. “They’re on our interstates and our state routes every day, and they work so close to oncoming traffic. That is [if] there’s anything motorists can do to just give them a little bit more room, then that is really important and that’s something that we’re very excited about.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Administrative Sergeant Matthew Blankenship says this law applies to all roads, especially highways and interstates.

“So if you have that opportunity to get to the next lane, definitely do that,” said Blankenship. “If the other lane is occupied and you can’t move over, please, please slow down. That will eliminate a violation on your part.”

The amendment also doubles the fine for violating the law on first, second, and third offenses.

$250 for a first offense

$1,000 for a second offense

$2,500 for a third or subsequent offense

Blankenship says their troopers will hand out citations at their own discretion, meaning if you’re stopped you could just get a warning.

This law goes into effect on July 1.