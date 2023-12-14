CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a Tennessee man was arraigned Thursday on charges he tortured prisoners during the armed conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s.

Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised.

Sead Miljković, also known as Sead Dukic, of Chattanooga, is charged with three counts of inflicting torture on prisoners under his supervision. In June, he was charged in a three-count indictment with passport fraud for allegedly making false statements relating to his true name and date of birth.

According to a superseding indictment returned on Dec. 6, Miljković, was allegedly a member of the Obezbjeenje objekata i lica (OBL), a police force of the so-called Autonomous Province of Western Bosnia (APZB).

The police force was responsible for guarding APZB headquarters at the Old Fort, a castle overlooking the town of Velika Kladuša, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Between December 1994 and August 1995, soldiers of the former Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina who had been captured in fighting against APZB armed forces were transported from detention camps to perform forced labor at the Old Fort under the supervision and control of Miljković and other OBL members.

Miljković and other OBL members allegedly inflicted severe and sustained beatings on the prisoners, using a metal pipe, rifle butt, and shovel handle, causing the victims to lose consciousness or suffer other injuries.

OBL members reportedly threatened prisoners with death, intentionally withheld water even while forcing the prisoners to perform hard physical labor, forced the prisoners to fight one another, and pushed one victim’s head down on a knife or bayonet as if to impale his throat on the blade.

According to documents obtained by WTVC, Miljković lived at the home in East Ridge with his wife and children for almost 25 years. WTVC also reported that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation used facial recognition and fingerprint software to match a Tennessee driver’s license to the INTERPOL red list picture of Miljković.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is resolute in its commitment to protecting human rights and the pursuit of justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud of HSI Nashville. “The United States in not a safe haven for war criminals and human rights violators. Thanks to the dedication of our HSI Chattanooga special agents, Miljković will now have to answer these allegations in court.”