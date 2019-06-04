Chattanooga police officer injured in Waffle House shooting, suspect in custody

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The suspect in a shooting outside of a Chattanooga Waffle House that left a police officer injured has turned themselves into authorities.

Chattanooga police say Brandi Burton, the woman accused of shooting the officer and another person, turned herself in Monday night. Burton is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

Investigators say the incident began after Burton got into a fight with another person outside the Waffle House around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

When CPD office Bryant attempted to intervene, witnesses say Burton shot both him and the other victim in the leg. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Officer Bryant was released from the hospital just hours after the shooting.