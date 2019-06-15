Chattanooga Volkswagen plant workers vote to reject the UAW Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) - Workers at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant voted Friday night not to unionize, according to our ABC affiliate WTVC.
WTVC News Channel 9 also reporting Volkswagen officials say 93% of workers submitted their votes over the past three days. 776 employees voted for the United Auto Workers and 833 employees voted against the union.
The rejection of the UAW means the Chattanooga plant will remain the only VW plant in the world that is not a part of the union, according to the UAW.
A total of 1,609 votes were cast between Wednesday and Friday.
