MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged sexual abuse scandal involving cheerleaders has spread to a Memphis-based athletic apparel company that sponsored cheer tournaments.

Attorneys for the defendants allege teenage athletes were physically, emotionally and sexually abused while Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) and Bain Capital allowed it to happen. They filed a lawsuit in South Carolina earlier in September.

The lawsuit alleges Memphis-based Varsity Spirit was involved in a criminal conspiracy with the other entities while collecting billions in profits.

“They built a facility in Memphis on the back of victims,” attorney Bakari Sellers said at a press conference at the federal court house in Memphis on Tuesday. “Varsity allowed sex abuse and they didn’t care.”

Sellers said he expects to see criminal charges in the case.

WREG is contacting Varsity Spirit for a statement on the suit. This story will be updated with the company’s comment.

