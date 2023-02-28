KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (STACKER) – It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.

The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Knoxville, TN metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of January 2023. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +6.2% to $329,542. Data was available for 43 cities and towns in Knoxville.

#30 Philadelphia

1-year price change: +$17,323 (+8.6%)

5-year price change: +$93,034 (+73.8%)

Typical home value: $219,153 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#29 Wartburg

1-year price change: +$17,556 (+11.4%)

5-year price change: +$74,345 (+76.2%)

Typical home value: $171,848 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#28 Clinton

1-year price change: +$17,687 (+7.4%)

5-year price change: +$113,587 (+79.4%)

Typical home value: $256,632 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#27 Plainview

1-year price change: +$18,021 (+8.0%)

5-year price change: +$95,612 (+65.3%)

Typical home value: $242,134 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#26 Caryville

1-year price change: +$18,086 (+9.5%)

5-year price change: +$90,975 (+77.1%)

Typical home value: $209,031 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#25 Harriman

1-year price change: +$18,380 (+10.8%)

5-year price change: +$82,988 (+78.4%)

Typical home value: $188,904 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#24 Andersonville

1-year price change: +$18,741 (+6.3%)

5-year price change: +$136,443 (+76.2%)

Typical home value: $315,497 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#23 Jacksboro

1-year price change: +$18,781 (+8.4%)

5-year price change: +$106,481 (+78.6%)

Typical home value: $241,916 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#22 Tallassee

1-year price change: +$18,989 (+10.4%)

5-year price change: +$84,758 (+72.0%)

Typical home value: $202,407 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#21 Maynardville

1-year price change: +$19,325 (+9.2%)

5-year price change: +$100,061 (+77.2%)

Typical home value: $229,644 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#20 Heiskell

1-year price change: +$19,409 (+8.1%)

5-year price change: +$111,593 (+75.0%)

Typical home value: $260,324 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#19 Lancing

1-year price change: +$19,899 (+13.4%)

5-year price change: +$70,428 (+71.7%)

Typical home value: $168,636 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#18 Alcoa

1-year price change: +$22,282 (+9.6%)

5-year price change: +$102,977 (+67.7%)

Typical home value: $255,142 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#17 Kingston

1-year price change: +$22,949 (+8.9%)

5-year price change: +$123,393 (+78.3%)

Typical home value: $281,044 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#16 Rockford

1-year price change: +$23,855 (+9.8%)

5-year price change: +$110,716 (+70.6%)

Typical home value: $267,571 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#15 Mascot

1-year price change: +$26,449 (+14.5%)

5-year price change: +$84,775 (+68.4%)

Typical home value: $208,721 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#14 Oak Ridge

1-year price change: +$27,035 (+11.7%)

5-year price change: +$116,387 (+82.4%)

Typical home value: $257,691 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#13 Louisville

1-year price change: +$28,049 (+7.7%)

5-year price change: +$173,923 (+79.3%)

Typical home value: $393,312 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#12 Walland

1-year price change: +$29,079 (+9.3%)

5-year price change: +$158,243 (+86.4%)

Typical home value: $341,308 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11 Loudon

1-year price change: +$29,158 (+7.3%)

5-year price change: +$182,287 (+74.8%)

Typical home value: $426,098 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#10 Greenback

1-year price change: +$31,482 (+9.5%)

5-year price change: +$160,865 (+79.7%)

Typical home value: $362,741 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#9 Maryville

1-year price change: +$32,551 (+11.1%)

5-year price change: +$141,412 (+76.7%)

Typical home value: $325,680 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8 Lenoir City

1-year price change: +$32,706 (+10.6%)

5-year price change: +$143,916 (+72.8%)

Typical home value: $341,624 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7 Norris

1-year price change: +$33,539 (+9.5%)

5-year price change: +$143,327 (+58.8%)

Typical home value: $387,075 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#6 Corryton

1-year price change: +$34,527 (+14.5%)

5-year price change: +$113,200 (+70.7%)

Typical home value: $273,309 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#5 Friendsville

1-year price change: +$35,053 (+11.1%)

5-year price change: +$163,777 (+87.7%)

Typical home value: $350,455 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#4 Knoxville

1-year price change: +$35,319 (+13.0%)

5-year price change: +$128,789 (+72.6%)

Typical home value: $306,133 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#3 Powell

1-year price change: +$36,947 (+13.9%)

5-year price change: +$129,830 (+75.5%)

Typical home value: $301,817 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#2 Townsend

1-year price change: +$56,073 (+17.9%)

5-year price change: +$204,740 (+123.8%)

Typical home value: $370,115 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#1 Farragut

1-year price change: +$61,530 (+11.7%)

5-year price change: +$222,620 (+60.8%)

Typical home value: $588,612 (#1 most expensive city in metro)