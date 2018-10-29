Child dead, 2 adults injured in Clay County shooting, suspect arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Graphic: WKRN

CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - A child is dead and two adults were injured in a shooting at a home in Clay County Monday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports the man wanted in the shooting has been arrested. The message came via Twitter:

UPDATE: The man authorities were searching for in connection to this morning's shooting has been arrested. At this time, we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing public threat.

A school bus driver was first to see what happened at 274 North Fork Rd. when he pulled up to the home before 7 a.m.to pick up 2 girls for school.

According to the TBI, a child and a woman who was wounded got on the bus and told the driver about the shooting. The bus driver took them away from the scene to a fire station. He called 911 and stayed with them until medics arrived.

When Sheriff's deputies got to the home they discovered a man wounded outside the home, and a second child dead inside.

The man and woman were both flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

TBI agents searched the area of North Fork Road and Crabtree Creek Road for a man wearing camouflage, who they said was connected to the shooting. The suspect had been staying on the property and was doing some work there.

Numerous sheriff's departments helped with the search and a K-9 team from Putnam County cornered the suspect.

Clay County Sheriff Brandon Boone said the home is in a very remote, rural area surrounded by heavy woods.

Residents in that area of Clay County were asked to shelter in place and remain alert.

Schools within the district were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The bus driver is being called a hero. He is identified as David Williams, who has been with the Clay County School District for 18 years.

Williams did not want to talk on camera, but he said, "I wish I could've done more."

Williams told News 2 reporter Jessica Jaglois he did not recognize the wounded woman who got on the bus with a child Monday morning.

His wife described her husband as a "grandfather figure" to many of the children who rode his bus.

Agents from the TBI and the District Attorney's office searched the bus, took photos, and found blood inside.

The bus was towed away for further investigation.

At a news conference Monday at Noon, Sheriff Boone said, "I'd like to thank that bus driver for the actions he took for getting the child and the woman to safety."

He added, "This is a small community and this is very unusual."

Boone said the population of Clay County is only 7,800 people. He knows the family affected by Monday morning's shooting.

District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway said he plans to charge the suspect with 1st-degree murder and attempted 1st-degree murder.

Names have not been released yet.