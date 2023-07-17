KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting much of the U.S. once again, Air Quality Alerts have been issued for large parts of East Tennessee.

All of Claiborne County, as well as parts of Campbell, Union, Grainger, and Hancock counties, are under a Code Red Alert. Red Alert means everyone could experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Map from the EPA’s Air Quality Index site showing Claiborne County and other nearby areas under a Code Red Air Quality Alert.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Greater Knoxville Metropolitan Area and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow site, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Knoxville is listed at 135. On the Air Quality Index Scale, indexes between 101-150 constitute a Code Orange Air Quality Alert and are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

While the general public is not likely to be affected under an Orange Alert, sensitive groups may experience health effects.

People who have respiratory allergies, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease could be affected at current AQI levels. Other groups who could be affected are people with heart or lung disease, adults over the age of 65, children, and pregnant women.

Those potentially impacted should consider reducing activity levels or shortening the amount of time they are active outdoors. Windows and doors should remain shut to keep indoor air as clean as possible.

Knox County Air Quality Management has issued a ban on Open Burning on Monday based on current conditions. According to the EPA, conditions are forecasted to decrease into the moderate category on Tuesday.