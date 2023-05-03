MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Church of God In Christ has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services to provide transitional housing for children waiting to make it to foster care.

This comes months after the state came under scrutiny after some children were having to sleep in administrative offices because they had nowhere else to go.

Governor Bill Lee was pretty frank Wednesday, saying his office recognized children were not being served in the way that they should. He commended the partnership between the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the COGIC Church.

“Government is not the answer to the greatest challenges that we face in our day. The answer lies in partnership with the people,” he said.

The church is providing three transitional apartments outfitted with bunk beds, desks, washers, and dryers for children waiting to be placed in foster care. Ashley furniture donated the furniture in the apartments.

The children will be supervised by a DCS caseworker.

“It is an honor for us to provide housing so children won’t have to sleep in the streets or in offices or in other non-equipped areas while awaiting permanent placement,” said Presiding Bishop John Drew Sheard.

Margie Quin, Commissioner of the Department of Children’s Services, said children have not stayed in administrative offices since March 30.

“These apartments enable children exiting their homes, chaotic, terrible days. This introduces some semblance of normalcy in a day that is anything but normal,” Quin said.

She encourages others to help if they can too.

“We’re very grateful for the partnership and we know that we need additional homes in west Tennessee and we’re working with additional faith communities as A117 Houses in order to make sure we have available resources for children who are coming into custody,” she said.