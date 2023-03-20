Members of the Tennessee Tech color guard pictured in 2013. Photo courtesy of Marissa Boggs via Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After 10 years, color guard is returning to Tennessee Tech with high hopes for the future. The Golden Eagle Marching Band will feature the color guard starting in fall 2023.

The return is a mark of success for Jeffrey Miller, Ph.D., the director of bands at Tech.

“When I was hired here in 2018, I created a five-year plan of things I wanted to see and the color guard was part of that,” explained Miller. “There were other significant areas of financial need that we had in the marching band. We’ve been able to chip away at those for the past couple of years and are now at a point where we were able to approach university administration and request financial assistance with realizing the goal of reinstating the color guard. President Oldham was very supportive.”

The school’s first order of business is to find a color guard director. The job posting calls for someone who “is an inspiring performer and teacher to help re-establish a color guard as part of the marching band.”

Miller hopes to have 20 students on the team for the Fall 2023 semester.

“We’re trying to establish a sense of community within the guard,” he added. “Our marching band members are excited about the re-addition of the guard. That’s an area where some of our students have been vocal, so this is a great opportunity for us.”

University leaders also hope the team encourages performers to consider coming to Tennessee Tech for their education.

“From an outreach perspective, I think this will be something that will help,” concluded Miller. “A lot of the high school students participate in color guard around here. Having a guard at Tech will provide those students an opportunity where they can come to Tech and continue to hone their craft.”

Miller adds that there is potential for educational clinics on campus with local high school students.

“We desire to be able to take our band and guard to perform in exhibition at high school marching competitions in the state. These performances allow us to recruit for the university and showcase our band,” said Miller.

He has long-term goals of taking the marching band to participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Current and incoming Tech students can learn more about joining the color guard by completing the marching band’s intent to march form. Those interested in becoming the color guard director can email jlmiller@tntech.edu.