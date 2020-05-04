Commission releases guidance for older Tennesseans as places reopen amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability on Monday released some guidance related to older Tennesseans as the state reopens some industries in phases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Older adults across the state have demonstrated great resolve in keeping themselves safe over the past few weeks,” Jim Shulman, TCAD’s executive director, said. “We need them to keep it up, even as people begin to venture outside their homes.”

According to TCAD, older adults remain especially vulnerable to COVID-19, with data indicating that older adults are much more likely to have serious complications if they become infected.

As of Monday, May 4, more than 4,600 adults age 51 and older in Tennessee have become infected with COVID-19. The age group with the largest number of deaths in the state is the 81 and older group.

One of the main ways the virus spreads is when it comes into contact with people’s hands; then, when people touch their mouths, noses or eyes, they become infected.

TDAC saying that those who come into contact with older adults — including family members, friends and service providers — must remember what everyone should continue to do:

Stay home if possible

Wash your hands often

Stay six feet away from others

Wear a mask

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Gov. Bill Lee announced the easing of safer-at-home orders for 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties effective May 1. The remaining six counties have their own locally run health departments.