KNOXVILLE (WATE) — We’ve been telling you for weeks now that some license plate recognition cameras were having a hard time seeing Tennessee’s new dark blue plates.

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system company that offers cameras to law enforcement agencies. The company says the new license plate’s surface is not as reflective as the older plates.

“When cameras traditionally take a picture of a license plate they rely on that being very reflective surface to be able to see that,” said Josh Thomas, vice president of communications for Flock Safety. “The contrast between the characters and that dark blue background is not the same as what it is in other states.”

Flock Safety has more than a thousand cameras across Tennessee – not for traffic enforcement or speeding but to help track down missing people and stolen cars. Knoxville Police Department Lt. Chris McCarter said the department is working with Flock Safety to correct the issue.

“We did observe some issues with the new license plates and we have been in contact with Flock Safety about the issues,” McCarter said. “We’ve recovered over a million dollars worth of stolen property in the last eight months utilizing the flock cameras.”

Thomas says the company has changed its algorithm and is, essentially, “retraining” its cameras to adjust to the new license plates.

“We didn’t have any information about these new plates when they were issued, so it took a couple of weeks for us to train our machines to correctly identify and read what those plates actually say,” Thomas said. “Now our customers are reporting, yes we can actually read these plates, we’re seeing them, and we’re actually using them to solve crime.

“If we know that there are going to be new plates issued, let us have access to those designs, even just the characters, the fonts, the color choices, that lets our machine algorithm learn faster. So that’s what we’re hoping for in the future.”

We asked the state Department of Revenue if that’s being considered for the future. A spokesperson told us they’re able to send a sample plate to automatic license plate reader companies who would like to have one.