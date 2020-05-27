‘Constitutional Carry’ bill passes House Judiciary Committee

1  of  2
TENNESSEE (WATE) — A controversial bill that seeks to allow some Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a permit advanced in the State House this week.

A House Judiciary Committee passed the measure Tuesday, introduced by Gov. Bill Lee earlier this year.

If passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor, the legislation would allow Tennessee residents 21 and older to carry a handgun without a permit.

The bill also increases penalties for gun theft and classifies it as a penalty and increases jail time for those illegally possessing a firearm.

Tennessee would join 16 other states with what Gov. Lee calls a “Constitutional Carry Law.”

