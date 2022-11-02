KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four snowplows need to be named, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation has turned to the public to get the job done.

“Our hardworking snowplows have personality – help us name them!” the contest website says.

There are four snowplows in total, one for each region across the state. From now until November 30, TDOT is calling on Tennesseans to submit their best and most creative names for the snow plows.

On December 1, TDOT says all qualified names will be presented to the public and then each person can vote on their top four names.

Some limitations are placed on the names that can be submitted. TDOT said names should be one or two words and not otherwise owned or copyrighted by another entity, such as a movie, TV, or person’s name, or reference to an existing company.

For a full list of the rules and to submit your name ideas, visit the TDOT website.