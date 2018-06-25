Convicted child rapist added to 'Most Wanted' list after escaping jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joel Blanton (source: TBI)

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - A convicted child rapist has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Most Wanted" list after he escaped from jail early Monday morning.

Joel Blanton is wanted by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department and the TBI for felony escape.

According to the TBI, Blanton was found guilty of four counts of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in April. He is supposed to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Blanton has multiple tattoos and may also wear glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.