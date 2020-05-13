Coronavirus: All public swimming pools at Tennessee State Parks to remain closed in 2020 summer season

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week, Tennessee State Parks announced the closure of all public pools in its parks for the summer due to COVID-19.

The mass closure impacts public pools at the following state parks:

  • Cove Lake
  • Cumberland Mountain
  • David Crockett
  • David Crockett Birthplace
  • Fall Creek Falls
  • Henry Horton
  • Norris Dam
  • Panther Creek
  • Paris Landing
  • Roan Mountain
  • Standing Stone
  • T.O. Fuller
  • Warriors’ Path

According to park officials, the decision was made to keep the pool facilities closed in the interest of public health and staff safety. Life guards and lifeguarding activities were also taken into consideration.

“COVID-19 presents unique challenges for managing pools. Pools are confined spaces not conducive to social distancing,” a Tennessee State Parks statement read. “The very nature of lifeguarding requires close contact with pool users and creates potential for unnecessary risk in life saving situations. We apologize for this inconvenience and look forward to the next opportunity we have to reopen pool facilities for your enjoyment.”

In addition to closures related to COVID-19, Tennessee State Parks also said the following pools were scheduled for closure during the 2020 season due to maintenance projects:

  • Cedars of Lebanon
  • Booker T. Washington
  • Tims Ford
  • Harrison Bay

Despite the closures, there are still ways to enjoy water-based recreation in state parks. Boating, fishing and paddling are always popular summer activities. Many Tennessee state parks offer places to splash and wade at approved spots on the shorelines of lakes and rivers.

