Coronavirus in Tennessee: 89 active Knox County cases, 611 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 611.

Knox County reported 89 active cases on Thursday, down from 104 reported on Wednesday. Thursday is the second time this week that active cases in the county have dropped below 100, along with Monday when 94 active cases were reported.

Knox County reported 30 new recovered cases on Thursday. The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases is now 517. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are four Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, down from six on Wednesday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 611 cases, 57 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 26 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.