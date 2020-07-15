KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported nearly 70 new COVID-19 cases and one new death as the total number of active cases surpassed total recoveries.

Knox County reported 67 new active cases and one new death on Wednesday. There are now 906 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County and 15 people have died from the virus.

Ten of the 15 deaths have been reported since Thursday, July 2.

The number of recoveries remained at 893. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 1,814 total cases seen in Knox County, 141 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 45 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, up from 40 on Tuesday.

Knox County currently lists 72 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12:30 p.m.