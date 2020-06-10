1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 294 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in state Knox Ridge places employee on leave after allegations of racial profiling
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Data collection of economic well-being happening through the summer

Tennessee

TN Economic Recovery Group to partner with University of Tennessee researchers for data collection

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Their lawyers argue in a motion filed on Monday, April 13, 2020, that Lee’s order blocking “nonemergency healthcare procedures” should not apply to abortions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Surveyors with the state and the University of Tennessee will be collecting data from Tennesseans regarding economic well-being amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and reopening initiatives.

Governor Bill Lee’s office has announced that the state’s Economic Recovery Group (ERG) is partnering with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, and the Social Work Office of Research and Public Service (SWORPS) to collectively collect and analyze survey data.

The purpose of this partnership is for the group to conduct surveys every other week through the summer to track Tennessean’s sense of safety and economic well-being as the state moves through its reopening phases.

The first round of data was released Wednesday: Consumer Sentiments about COVID-19 in Tennessee

The governor’s office reports that the data states that the economic impacts of COVID-19 are just as real as the health impacts to many Tennesseans.

Survey takeaways so far:

Overall, 77% of respondents support the Tennessee Pledge, and most report taking additional precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The survey polled 1,100 Tennesseans in both metro and rural areas and covers such COVID-related topics as health and economic concerns, personal financial impact, activity reengagement, COVID-19 prevention and Tennessee Pledge. Baker Center researchers who are part of the university’s CORE-19 team helped form the survey questions in cooperation with the governor’s ERG and will provide research support throughout the data collection process. SWORPS, a center in the university’s College of Social Work, will coordinate administration of the survey and offer technical support and evaluation expertise.

Tennessee began a phased reopening under the Tennessee Pledge, a plan to help Tennesseans get back to work safely and reboot the economy. Restaurants resumed business with limited capacity on April 27, quickly followed by a number of additional industries enabling tens thousands of Tennesseans to return to work.

Governor Bill Lee’s office

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Practicing during pandemic: Clinton HS football taking safety precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Practicing during pandemic: Clinton HS football taking safety precautions"

Maryville College announces plans to resume in-person classes in August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College announces plans to resume in-person classes in August"

Knoxville Area Urban League on COVID-19 Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Area Urban League on COVID-19 Impacts"

Change Center reopens with safety precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Center reopens with safety precautions"

Several GSMNP campgrounds, visitors centers to reopen Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several GSMNP campgrounds, visitors centers to reopen Monday"

Debate over TN mail-in voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over TN mail-in voting"

Knox County Health Department gives coronavirus briefing on Friday, June 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department gives coronavirus briefing on Friday, June 5, 2020"

Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure"

KCS: Goal is to have our students, teachers in school

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS: Goal is to have our students, teachers in school"

Nexstar DC: Colleges prepare to return this fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nexstar DC: Colleges prepare to return this fall"

KARM in need of face masks, other items

Thumbnail for the video titled "KARM in need of face masks, other items"

Reopening Tennessee: State issues guidance for community events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Tennessee: State issues guidance for community events"

Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge"

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths"

3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus"

Tellico Village restaurant forced to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tellico Village restaurant forced to close"

College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic"

Farragut cancels Independence Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farragut cancels Independence Day parade"

Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant"

Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter