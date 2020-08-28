Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee extends COVID-19 State of Emergency order through Sept. 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee has extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency executive order through Sept. 30.

Executive Order No. 59 extends the State of Emergency and certain provisions of previous executive orders (Nos. 36, 38, 49, 50, and 54).

The addendum according to the governor’s release will, “facilitate the continued treatment and containment of COVID-19 through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing and wearing face coverings in public places, and protecting vulnerable populations.”

Executive Order No. 59 extends the following:

Urge persons to wear a cloth face covering in places where in close proximity to others, while facilitating local decision-making concerning face covering requirements;

in places where in close proximity to others, while facilitating local decision-making concerning face covering requirements; Urge social distancing and limit social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more persons , unless adequate social distancing can be maintained;

, unless adequate social distancing can be maintained; Limit nursing home and long-term care facility visitation , while providing a framework for safe, limited visitation, and continue the closure of senior centers;

, while providing a framework for safe, limited visitation, and continue the closure of senior centers; Provide that employers and businesses are expected to comply with the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for operating safely (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues);

(e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for operating safely (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues); Provide that bars may only serve customers seated at appropriately spaced tables and must follow the Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for restaurants (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues);

(e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for restaurants (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues); Continue access take-out alcohol sales to encourage carryout and delivery orders ;

; Allow broad access to telehealth services ;

; Increase opportunities for people to easily join the healthcare workforce ;

; Facilitate increased testing and health care capacity ;

; Extend deadlines and suspend certain in-person continuing education, gathering, or inspection requirements to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact; and

to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact; and Increase opportunities to work remotely where appropriate.