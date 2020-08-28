Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee extends COVID-19 State of Emergency order through Sept. 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee has extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency executive order through Sept. 30.
Executive Order No. 59 extends the State of Emergency and certain provisions of previous executive orders (Nos. 36, 38, 49, 50, and 54).
The addendum according to the governor’s release will, “facilitate the continued treatment and containment of COVID-19 through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing and wearing face coverings in public places, and protecting vulnerable populations.”
Executive Order No. 59 extends the following:
- Urge persons to wear a cloth face covering in places where in close proximity to others, while facilitating local decision-making concerning face covering requirements;
- Urge social distancing and limit social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more persons, unless adequate social distancing can be maintained;
- Limit nursing home and long-term care facility visitation, while providing a framework for safe, limited visitation, and continue the closure of senior centers;
- Provide that employers and businesses are expected to comply with the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for operating safely (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues);
- Provide that bars may only serve customers seated at appropriately spaced tables and must follow the Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for restaurants (the 6 counties with locally run county health departments have authority to issue different directives on businesses/venues);
- Continue access take-out alcohol sales to encourage carryout and delivery orders;
- Allow broad access to telehealth services;
- Increase opportunities for people to easily join the healthcare workforce;
- Facilitate increased testing and health care capacity;
- Extend deadlines and suspend certain in-person continuing education, gathering, or inspection requirements to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact; and
- Increase opportunities to work remotely where appropriate.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 140K total cases, more than 1,500 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Nursing home says it’s allowed to have COVID-19-positive employees working during staffing crisis
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 19th death in August, 56th overall
- Sorting out symptoms: Fall allergies or COVID-19
- Over 10,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week
- Multiple Knox County schools notify parents about positive COVID-19 cases
- William & Mary cheerleader survives 3-month battle with COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 20 more COVID-19 deaths reported by state; 1,936 new cases
- CDC guidelines now say those exposed to coronavirus may not need testing if asymptomatic
- 2nd man arrested for throwing East Nashville house party
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in cases in more than 6 weeks
- Dorm-room parties blamed for U of Miami COVID outbreak
- FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus
- Roane State reports at least two COVID-19 cases on campus