Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee issues guidance on faith-based gatherings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee announced new guidelines on Friday for faith-based gatherings across the state as parts of the COVID-19 reopening plan begin.

Lee praised faith leaders for their innovative ways of hosting worship amid the pandemic and asked that they continue to incorporate social distancing in their services.

In a press briefing, Lee emphasized churches have never prohibited from meeting, but the state is issuing its gudiance as recommendations.

“Religious liberty is important and must be protected, and that’s why the state has always deemed religious services as essential gatherings throughout this pandemic,” Lee said. “As we look to reopen our economy in a safe fashion, the decision on in-person gatherings will be up to each individual faith community. We’re confident in their ability to determine the proper time and how to incorporate these guidelines to worship in a way that protects the health of their congregation.”

In a release, seven guidelines were given and the practice of online services and other creative methods are “strongly encouraged.” The release goes on to say not all suggestions will be appropriate for each faith community and are included as a courtesy.

“These suggestions are not, and should not be construed as, mandates or requirements by the state of Tennessee, the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, or any other entity of federal, state, or local government,” the release reads.

“Faith communities should conduct as many activities as possible remotely and should follow the recommendations in this guidance when deciding to begin gathering in person once again. Decisions about when to resume in-person gatherings are serious and should be made by each house of worship and its leadership based on the unique needs of its faith community and in consideration of

preserving and protecting health and safety to the greatest extent practicable.”

The seven guidelines are: