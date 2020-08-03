Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee to call lawmakers into special session Aug. 10

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that he has called for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene on August 10 for a special session to address COVID-19 liability protections, telehealth services, and laws governing the Capitol grounds.
The governor’s office says that the special session will address extending COVID-19 liability protections in order to provide legal clarity and certainty for health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others.
Lawmakers are set to address the expansion of telehealth services to Tennesseans and encourage insurers to cover clinically appropriate, medically necessary services provide via telehealth.
Lawmakers will also address laws governing Capitol grounds and surrounding areas that have recently been subject to vandalism, defacement and unlawful overnight camping.
EARLIER: State Sen. Ken Yager tweeted Monday afternoon that Gov. Bill Lee will call lawmakers into a special session on Aug. 10 to talk COVID-19.
The session is planned for 4 p.m. Aug. 10 to deal with COVID-19 liability issues, telehealth and a bill to increase penalties for property damaged in protests.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 108K total cases, while the state has performed over 1.5M tests
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
- Coronavirus: Knox County closure of all bars now in effect
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,443 new COVID-19 cases push total to 109,627
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 83 new cases, three new deaths Sunday
- Arizona congressman tests positive for virus; 2nd this week
- Tennessee Coronavirus: August begins with 108,184 cases, 1,067 deaths and 67,651 recoveries
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 153 new cases, 2 new deaths Saturday
- Coronavirus Tennessee: Roane State Community College outlines fall semester safety plans
- ‘America’s frontline doctor’ faces backlash over COVID-19 treatment claims
- Dr. Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ for COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020 or start of 2021
- South-Doyle football coach tests positive for COVID-19
- 260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19
- Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didnâ€™t require masks