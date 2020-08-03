Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee to call lawmakers into special session Aug. 10

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that he has called for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene on August 10 for a special session to address COVID-19 liability protections, telehealth services, and laws governing the Capitol grounds.

The governor’s office says that the special session will address extending COVID-19 liability protections in order to provide legal clarity and certainty for health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others.

Lawmakers are set to address the expansion of telehealth services to Tennesseans and encourage insurers to cover clinically appropriate, medically necessary services provide via telehealth.

Lawmakers will also address laws governing Capitol grounds and surrounding areas that have recently been subject to vandalism, defacement and unlawful overnight camping.

EARLIER: State Sen. Ken Yager tweeted Monday afternoon that Gov. Bill Lee will call lawmakers into a special session on Aug. 10 to talk COVID-19.

@GovBillLee to call lawmakers into a special session to take up bills providing legal immunity from COVID-19 lawsuits, establish reimbursement rates for telemedicine appointments, and increase penalties for property damaged in protests.@tnsenate — Ken Yager (@YagerTweets) August 3, 2020

The session is planned for 4 p.m. Aug. 10 to deal with COVID-19 liability issues, telehealth and a bill to increase penalties for property damaged in protests.