Coronavirus in Tennessee: State removes visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities

“Now that vaccinations at all long-term care facilities are nearing completion, we are ready to transition to a more sustainable approach of following these best practices for safe operation of long-term care facilities in Tennessee.”

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health said it will remove visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The health department suggests these facilities follow Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidance for safe operation and visitation.

TDH notes that as a result of the federal long-term care facility pharmacy partnership, 100% of Tennessee’s nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities have completed both doses of COVID-19 vaccinations, and Tennessee’s assisted care living facilities and residential homes for the aged are projected to be completed this week. 

Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, “Now that vaccinations at all long-term care facilities are nearing completion, we are ready to transition to a more sustainable approach of following these best practices for safe operation of long-term care facilities in Tennessee.”

What to know:

Per Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Visitation Guidance:

  • Nursing homes may allow indoor visitation when there has been no new onset of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing.

The following resources are available for long-term care facilities when updating and developing their visitation policies and procedures.

