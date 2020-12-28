Coronavirus Tennessee: 3,712 new cases of COVID-19 reported along with a percent positive of 22.96%

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,712 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with a percent positive of 22.96%.
A total of 76 new deaths along with 130 new current hospitalizations were also reported by the Tenn. Dept. of Health.
Recoveries have also grown by 3,298 for a total of 483,525 so far.
