The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 2 reached 893,257 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 75.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 41.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 1, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Coffee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (222 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #938 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.3 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,626 (14,484 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,174 (1,229 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#49. McMinn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (212 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #932 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.3 (5 new deaths, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,072 (14,025 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,521 (1,356 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

#48. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (136 total deaths)

— 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #920 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,386 (8,724 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,299 (790 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

#47. Lewis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (49 total deaths)

— 20.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #905 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,821 (3,045 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,361 (167 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

#46. Hardeman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (100 total deaths)

— 20.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #902 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,319 (6,593 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,198 (300 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#45. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (116 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #886 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.9 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,558 (7,388 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,705 (493 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#44. Dickson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (217 total deaths)

— 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #877 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.3 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,287 (13,642 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,537 (829 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

#43. Johnson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (72 total deaths)

— 22.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,680 (4,568 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 680 (121 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#42. Grainger County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (96 total deaths)

— 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #802 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,713 (5,763 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,557 (363 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

#41. Sequatchie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (62 total deaths)

— 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #796 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,025 (3,610 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 819 (123 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#40. Rhea County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (137 total deaths)

— 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.0 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,418 (8,762 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,918 (636 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

#39. Bedford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (209 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #753 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,593 (12,723 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,358 (1,172 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

#38. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (229 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #752 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (4 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,578 (13,394 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,877 (1,023 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

#37. White County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (118 total deaths)

— 30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #662 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,679 (7,022 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,671 (457 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

#36. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (51 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,535 (2,656 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,790 (211 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

#35. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (96 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #642 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.1 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,481 (7,168 total cases)

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,452 (541 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

#34. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (203 total deaths)

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,501 (12,335 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,938 (902 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

#33. Hancock County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (29 total deaths)

— 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #629 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,227 (1,670 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,299 (86 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#32. Henderson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (124 total deaths)

— 33.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.7 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,318 (7,681 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,781 (782 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#31. DeKalb County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (91 total deaths)

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,174 (5,363 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,825 (374 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

#30. Decatur County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (52 total deaths)

— 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #576 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.6 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,403 (3,196 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,204 (257 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

#29. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (312 total deaths)

— 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #550 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (5 new deaths, -55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,941 (18,608 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,215 (1,530 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

#28. Hawkins County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (257 total deaths)

— 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.6 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,363 (13,835 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,747 (992 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

#27. Gibson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (223 total deaths)

— 37.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #538 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.1 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,566 (15,018 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,723 (1,338 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

#26. Hardin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (117 total deaths)

— 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #530 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.7 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,633 (7,345 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,409 (618 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

#25. Dyer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (172 total deaths)

— 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #499 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.5 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,106 (11,187 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,497 (928 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

#24. Claiborne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (149 total deaths)

— 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,964 (7,339 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,968 (629 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

#23. Hamblen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (306 total deaths)

— 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #459 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (6 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,689 (17,330 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,814 (1,178 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#22. Unicoi County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (85 total deaths)

— 43.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #441 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.8 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,451 (4,015 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,236 (221 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#21. Cumberland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (289 total deaths)

— 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #426 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (1 new deaths, -90% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,763 (13,776 total cases)

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,393 (843 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

#20. Haywood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (83 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,490 (5,449 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,358 (408 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

#19. Chester County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (83 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #419 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,496 (4,929 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,122 (367 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#18. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (134 total deaths)

— 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #412 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.4 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,774 (7,712 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,157 (599 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#17. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (34 total deaths)

— 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #407 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,476 (2,489 total cases)

— 29.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,166 (152 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

#16. Grundy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (66 total deaths)

— 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #382 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,918 (3,480 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,430 (192 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#15. Carter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (283 total deaths)

— 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #340 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.3 (3 new deaths, -57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,149 (13,618 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,403 (791 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#14. Macon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (124 total deaths)

— 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,404 (7,234 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,040 (502 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

#13. Obion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (154 total deaths)

— 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #302 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.3 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,973 (9,614 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,730 (821 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#12. Benton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (83 total deaths)

— 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #296 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,181 (3,746 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,361 (220 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

#11. Cocke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 519 (187 total deaths)

— 56.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #282 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.9 (5 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,278 (9,821 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,453 (523 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

#10. Moore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (34 total deaths)

— 58.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #269 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,901 (1,940 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,636 (171 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

#9. Crockett County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (75 total deaths)

— 59.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #258 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,630 (4,501 total cases)

— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,699 (384 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

#8. Overton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 531 (118 total deaths)

— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #245 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.0 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,332 (6,079 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,650 (367 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

#7. Perry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (43 total deaths)

— 60.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,864 (2,008 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,870 (151 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

#6. Giles County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (159 total deaths)

— 63.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.0 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,814 (8,195 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,495 (735 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

#5. Pickett County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (28 total deaths)

— 67.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #198 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,814 (1,505 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,952 (149 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

#4. Fentress County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 572 (106 total deaths)

— 72.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #168 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 27.0 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,617 (4,745 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,803 (334 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

#3. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (44 total deaths)

— 74.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #160 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,161 (1,916 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,563 (119 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

#2. Houston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 683 (56 total deaths)

— 106.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #60 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,850 (2,284 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,427 (117 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

#1. Van Buren County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 766 (45 total deaths)

— 131.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #33 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,226 (1,540 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,550 (91 new cases, +65% change from previous week)