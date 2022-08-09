The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross-country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Bedford County

– Population: 48,937

– Born in Tennessee: 32,013 (65.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 13,553 (27.7% of population)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (3.5%), South (11.5%), West (4.2%)

– Born in another country: 2,897 (5.92% of population)

— Africa (0.25%) , Asia (0.92%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (4.00%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.03%)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Trousdale County

– Population: 10,910

– Born in Tennessee: 7,140 (65.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,629 (33.3% of population)

— Midwest (12.8%), Northeast (5.3%), South (10.4%), West (4.8%)

– Born in another country: 94 (0.86% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.01%), Latin America (0.53%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Robertson County

– Population: 70,982

– Born in Tennessee: 46,694 (65.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 20,751 (29.2% of population)

— Midwest (9.1%), Northeast (2.8%), South (13.6%), West (3.7%)

– Born in another country: 2,987 (4.21% of population)

— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (2.93%), North America (0.23%), Oceania (0.00%)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#47. McNairy County

– Population: 25,814

– Born in Tennessee: 17,011 (65.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,487 (32.9% of population)

— Midwest (9.0%), Northeast (1.9%), South (19.9%), West (2.1%)

– Born in another country: 268 (1.04% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.28%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (0.35%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ballinindasierra // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hardin County

– Population: 25,665

– Born in Tennessee: 16,964 (66.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,369 (32.6% of population)

— Midwest (9.9%), Northeast (2.3%), South (17.2%), West (3.1%)

– Born in another country: 216 (0.84% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.30%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.44%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#45. Perry County

– Population: 8,020

– Born in Tennessee: 5,312 (66.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,517 (31.4% of population)

— Midwest (10.8%), Northeast (4.3%), South (14.6%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 141 (1.76% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.66%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (0.61%), North America (0.36%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Hancock County

– Population: 6,568

– Born in Tennessee: 4,365 (66.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,081 (31.7% of population)

— Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (4.9%), South (19.7%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 57 (0.87% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.58%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Cocke County

– Population: 35,797

– Born in Tennessee: 23,858 (66.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 11,301 (31.6% of population)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (7.6%), South (15.0%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 404 (1.13% of population)

— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (0.51%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.34%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cheatham County

– Population: 40,539

– Born in Tennessee: 27,118 (66.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 12,055 (29.7% of population)

— Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (3.7%), South (13.8%), West (3.4%)

– Born in another country: 1,141 (2.81% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.56%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (1.86%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#41. Campbell County

– Population: 39,818

– Born in Tennessee: 26,712 (67.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 12,601 (31.6% of population)

— Midwest (13.7%), Northeast (1.7%), South (13.8%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 380 (0.95% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (0.38%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Obion County

– Population: 30,343

– Born in Tennessee: 20,419 (67.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,333 (30.8% of population)

— Midwest (11.2%), Northeast (1.0%), South (16.2%), West (2.3%)

– Born in another country: 500 (1.65% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (1.31%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.01%)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Marshall County

– Population: 33,708

– Born in Tennessee: 22,770 (67.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,867 (29.3% of population)

— Midwest (11.0%), Northeast (3.4%), South (11.2%), West (3.6%)

– Born in another country: 834 (2.47% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.23%), Europe (0.45%), Latin America (1.74%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Greene County

– Population: 69,077

– Born in Tennessee: 46,733 (67.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 21,029 (30.4% of population)

— Midwest (8.3%), Northeast (5.8%), South (13.8%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 1,081 (1.56% of population)

— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.67%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Weakley County

– Population: 33,377

– Born in Tennessee: 22,680 (68.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,912 (29.7% of population)

— Midwest (12.1%), Northeast (1.1%), South (14.1%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 541 (1.62% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (0.69%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.04%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dickson County

– Population: 53,289

– Born in Tennessee: 36,258 (68.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 15,644 (29.4% of population)

— Midwest (10.1%), Northeast (4.1%), South (11.9%), West (3.3%)

– Born in another country: 983 (1.84% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (1.20%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.00%)

Daniel Hartwig from San Mateo, CA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Moore County

– Population: 6,396

– Born in Tennessee: 4,358 (68.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,795 (28.1% of population)

— Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (1.9%), South (14.3%), West (2.9%)

– Born in another country: 188 (2.94% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (2.45%), Europe (0.47%), Latin America (0.02%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Christina Blust // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Humphreys County

– Population: 18,528

– Born in Tennessee: 12,655 (68.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,529 (29.8% of population)

— Midwest (12.4%), Northeast (1.6%), South (12.6%), West (3.2%)

– Born in another country: 260 (1.40% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.69%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.02%)

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cannon County

– Population: 14,374

– Born in Tennessee: 9,831 (68.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,258 (29.6% of population)

— Midwest (9.6%), Northeast (4.2%), South (13.4%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 201 (1.40% of population)

— Africa (0.29%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (0.69%), North America (0.18%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#32. DeKalb County

– Population: 20,104

– Born in Tennessee: 13,766 (68.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,181 (25.8% of population)

— Midwest (9.7%), Northeast (2.6%), South (10.8%), West (2.7%)

– Born in another country: 1,098 (5.46% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.36%), Latin America (4.99%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Meigs County

– Population: 12,237

– Born in Tennessee: 8,418 (68.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,554 (29.0% of population)

— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (4.8%), South (12.3%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 221 (1.81% of population)

— Africa (0.32%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.45%), Latin America (0.60%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Chester County

– Population: 17,260

– Born in Tennessee: 11,935 (69.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,943 (28.6% of population)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (1.5%), South (15.5%), West (3.3%)

– Born in another country: 244 (1.41% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.59%), North America (0.25%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Van Buren County

– Population: 5,813

– Born in Tennessee: 4,026 (69.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,707 (29.4% of population)

— Midwest (10.0%), Northeast (3.6%), South (14.7%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 77 (1.32% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (1.19%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Marion County

– Population: 28,639

– Born in Tennessee: 20,105 (70.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,165 (28.5% of population)

— Midwest (5.7%), Northeast (2.2%), South (18.3%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 250 (0.87% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.43%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Overton County

– Population: 22,171

– Born in Tennessee: 15,652 (70.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,335 (28.6% of population)

— Midwest (11.2%), Northeast (3.9%), South (10.6%), West (2.8%)

– Born in another country: 139 (0.63% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.07%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fayette County

– Population: 40,612

– Born in Tennessee: 28,672 (70.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 10,997 (27.1% of population)

— Midwest (6.2%), Northeast (2.2%), South (16.3%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 725 (1.79% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.70%), Latin America (0.55%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

Walker Kinsler // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hawkins County

– Population: 56,735

– Born in Tennessee: 40,059 (70.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 15,932 (28.1% of population)

— Midwest (5.8%), Northeast (3.3%), South (17.7%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 568 (1.00% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.24%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.10%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Rhea County

– Population: 32,964

– Born in Tennessee: 23,299 (70.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,677 (26.3% of population)

— Midwest (9.2%), Northeast (2.8%), South (12.4%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 880 (2.67% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.28%), Europe (0.52%), Latin America (1.84%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. White County

– Population: 27,087

– Born in Tennessee: 19,194 (70.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,522 (27.8% of population)

— Midwest (12.0%), Northeast (3.7%), South (10.4%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 268 (0.99% of population)

— Africa (0.21%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (0.36%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Carroll County

– Population: 27,841

– Born in Tennessee: 19,822 (71.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,430 (26.7% of population)

— Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (2.4%), South (10.9%), West (3.1%)

– Born in another country: 391 (1.40% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (0.97%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Tipton County

– Population: 61,562

– Born in Tennessee: 43,839 (71.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 16,273 (26.4% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (2.8%), South (13.6%), West (3.3%)

– Born in another country: 911 (1.48% of population)

— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (0.60%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#20. Hickman County

– Population: 25,017

– Born in Tennessee: 17,815 (71.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,831 (27.3% of population)

— Midwest (9.1%), Northeast (3.4%), South (11.1%), West (3.7%)

– Born in another country: 265 (1.06% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (0.70%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#19. Madison County

– Population: 97,838

– Born in Tennessee: 70,170 (71.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 24,023 (24.6% of population)

— Midwest (8.2%), Northeast (1.9%), South (12.0%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 2,978 (3.04% of population)

— Africa (0.25%) , Asia (0.64%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (1.94%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.02%)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lawrence County

– Population: 43,780

– Born in Tennessee: 31,479 (71.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 11,620 (26.5% of population)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (1.8%), South (14.1%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 505 (1.15% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.70%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Warren County

– Population: 40,971

– Born in Tennessee: 29,483 (72.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,808 (21.5% of population)

— Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (2.1%), South (10.1%), West (2.1%)

– Born in another country: 2,274 (5.55% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.84%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (4.23%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fentress County

– Population: 18,405

– Born in Tennessee: 13,387 (72.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,895 (26.6% of population)

— Midwest (11.6%), Northeast (3.5%), South (10.4%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 105 (0.57% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Macon County

– Population: 24,208

– Born in Tennessee: 17,658 (72.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,871 (24.3% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (3.2%), South (12.9%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 591 (2.44% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.69%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (1.60%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Smith County

– Population: 19,926

– Born in Tennessee: 14,538 (73.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,851 (24.3% of population)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (2.8%), South (11.1%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 444 (2.23% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.78%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (1.17%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.00%)

GamblinMonkey // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dyer County

– Population: 37,201

– Born in Tennessee: 27,267 (73.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,140 (24.6% of population)

— Midwest (11.9%), Northeast (1.1%), South (8.5%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 670 (1.80% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.92%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lake County

– Population: 7,273

– Born in Tennessee: 5,333 (73.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,715 (23.6% of population)

— Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (1.0%), South (10.8%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 98 (1.35% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.77%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Morgan County

– Population: 21,538

– Born in Tennessee: 15,869 (73.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,510 (25.6% of population)

— Midwest (8.3%), Northeast (3.6%), South (11.2%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 129 (0.60% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (0.47%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Gibson County

– Population: 49,193

– Born in Tennessee: 36,451 (74.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 11,845 (24.1% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (1.7%), South (11.7%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 691 (1.40% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (0.68%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Union County

– Population: 19,678

– Born in Tennessee: 14,661 (74.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,793 (24.4% of population)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (2.3%), South (13.7%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 108 (0.55% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.14%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.20%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Scott County

– Population: 22,020

– Born in Tennessee: 16,627 (75.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,240 (23.8% of population)

— Midwest (9.2%), Northeast (1.7%), South (11.1%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 64 (0.29% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.01%), Latin America (0.11%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Decatur County

– Population: 11,663

– Born in Tennessee: 8,835 (75.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,751 (23.6% of population)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (2.0%), South (11.1%), West (2.6%)

– Born in another country: 36 (0.31% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.31%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hardeman County

– Population: 25,247

– Born in Tennessee: 19,689 (78.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,107 (20.2% of population)

— Midwest (5.0%), Northeast (1.6%), South (12.0%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 283 (1.12% of population)

— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (0.38%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (0.55%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Crockett County

– Population: 14,310

– Born in Tennessee: 11,189 (78.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,420 (16.9% of population)

— Midwest (6.0%), Northeast (1.5%), South (8.4%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 644 (4.50% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.34%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (4.10%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lauderdale County

– Population: 25,689

– Born in Tennessee: 20,298 (79.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,825 (18.8% of population)

— Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (1.4%), South (7.8%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 483 (1.88% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (1.46%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#3. Grundy County

– Population: 13,371

– Born in Tennessee: 10,865 (81.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,342 (17.5% of population)

— Midwest (5.5%), Northeast (2.5%), South (7.7%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 117 (0.88% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.04%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Henderson County

– Population: 27,956

– Born in Tennessee: 22,866 (81.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,641 (16.6% of population)

— Midwest (6.8%), Northeast (1.8%), South (6.0%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 311 (1.11% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (0.93%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#1. Haywood County

– Population: 17,391

– Born in Tennessee: 14,644 (84.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,190 (12.6% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (1.2%), South (6.6%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 525 (3.02% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.34%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (2.49%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)