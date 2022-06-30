SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Tennessee woman is on a mission to save money, and she’s sharing her tips to help you do the same.

Her family saved $26,000 last year alone!

“Since 2011, my husband and I have saved over $210,000,” said Carol Ransom, Smyrna resident.

That’s an average of more than $19,000 a year. Ransom is best known around town as “Coupon with Carol.”

She has a true commitment to clipping not only coupons but also her bottom line.

“Helping yourself, and helping your family, and getting good quality products at a reasonable price is just wonderful,” she said.

Ransom said it starts with being organized – a skill honed during her 26 years of service in the Navy.

Ransom arranges coupons in a binder.

“I have ten alphabetize sections. First half has food and second half nonfood.” She continued, “They’re easy to see, easy to keep track of, and I have saved hundreds of more dollars going into a binder system.”

She said there’s one unknown tip that works time and time again.

“You can email companies and say how much you enjoy their product. And they’ll email you valuable coupons. So, I have that in my arsenal.”

Oftentimes if you hold on to the coupon, then you’ll save even more.

“Take the coupon, put it in your binder. Wait till it goes on sale. Typically, it goes on sale about two weeks before it’s going to expire. And that’s when you use it. You don’t want to buy anything full price,” said Ransom.

Another helpful hint she said is to read the fine print.

“You have to look at unit price,” she pointed out.

Sometimes what’s on sale is not the best deal.

Ransom is convinced once you get a system in place you won’t need to spend tons of time hunting for deals.

“Every morning when I’m drinking my coffee, I go to my apps, I see if there are any freebies on there.” Ransom said she uses the apps Fetch, Ibotta, and Shopkick

She has gotten so proficient at paying less that she now teaches others how to do the same in a 90-minute class.

“The list is broken down even by aisle, so we’re not wasting any time. And I go over a variety of ways on how you’re gonna get that item for your cheap. And these are shopping skills that you can use in any store,” Ransom said.

In a time when items are selling for top dollar there’s no shame in snipping, clipping, and saving.

“Just stay positive and do what you need to do. You can do this,” said Ransom. “Couponing can be whatever you want it to be.”