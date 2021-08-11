COVID-19 in Tennessee schools data dashboard back for new academic year

Tennessee

FILE – In this May 14, 2020 file photo, schoolchildren raise their fingers to answer their teacher Sandrine Albiez, wearing a face masks, in a school in Strasbourg, eastern France. France’s government is admitting that not all classrooms can safely reopen Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 as planned. A persistent rise in virus infections is jeopardizing the government’s push to get France’s 12.9 million schoolchildren back into class. Like many governments, France wants to reopen schools to reduce learning gaps worsened by lockdowns and to get parents back at work and revive the economy. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education has brought back its data dashboard showing COVID-19 cases among school districts in the state. It had previously paused its data collection in May at the end of the school year.

Now that schools are getting back in session across the state, the dashboard has been relaunched. It includes regional, district and local school data on new positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff. School districts and public charter schools will provide their self-reported data for the dashboard to the Tennessee Department of Education on a weekly basis.

TDH states in its notice on the dashboard page that in order to protect individual privacy, schools with fewer than 50 students are not reported in the data.

The dashboard will be located on the Tennessee Department of Education website.

