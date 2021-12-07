NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews began removing the statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest Tuesday morning from along Interstate 65 in southern Davidson County.

The statue was erected on private property adjacent to I-65 in Oak Hill. It was installed along with flags for each state in the Confederacy in the late 1990s and has remained there on view for thousands of passing motorists.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

WKRN







The owner of the three-acre property where the statue sat was Bill Dorris, who has since passed away.

The statue has been vandalized multiple times, including in Oct. 2020 when the word “monster” was spray-painted on the structure and in 2017 when it was covered in pink paint.

A bust of Forrest was removed from the Tennessee Capitol earlier this year. The busts of Forrest, Admiral David Glasgow Farragut and Admiral Albert Gleaves were relocated from the Second Floor of the Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum.

“After more than a year in the making, this process has finally come to a close,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank the members of the Capitol Commission, Historical Commission and State Building Commission for providing thoughtful input and ensuring confidence in the process. The State Museum provides the full historical context for these figures as we remember our state’s rich and complex past.”

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. His involvement with the Klan came after the war.