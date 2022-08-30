KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Department of Tourist Development reported tourism in Tennessee brought in $24 billion in travel-related spending in 2021, with every county in the state seeing an increase in visitor spending over 2020.

The travel and tourism industry has a major impact in the lives of Tennesseans across the state. Travel and tourism was the third largest employer in Tennessee in 2021, according to an industry report, with direct jobs sustained by tourism supporting nearly 4% of all jobs in Tennessee.

Tourism brought in $2 billion in state and local taxes. The report equates this $2 billion in tax income as a $755 tax saving for every household. In East Tennessee, the total business sales reached over $10 billion, according to combined data within the report.

“Tourism drives economic development and job creation so that every Tennessean can thrive,” Governor Bill Lee said. “Our decision to prioritize strong recovery has yielded record levels of tourism growth, and we continue to welcome visitors to see all Tennessee has to offer, from the Mississippi River to the Great Smoky Mountains.”

Overall visitor spending rose 44% from the $16.8 billion of income in 2020 according to the report. Following on the heels of the 2020 pandemic, 2021 income was only $300 million short of the revenue brought in in 2019.

Knox, Sevier, Blount, and Union counties saw the largest increase in visitor spending year over year, with over a 40% increase each. Cocke and Greene counties also saw high levels of growth with roughly 39% growth each.

The total impact for East Tennessee counties is as described below:

County Employment Labor Income State Taxes Local Taxes Total Business Sales Anderson 1,952 $62.1 M $9.9 M $8.7 M $277 M Blount 6,073 $265.7 M $28.1 M $22.3 M $723.2 M Campbell 1,030 $31.2 M $5.6 M $4.4 M $156.1 M Claiborne 287 $8.3 M $1.3 M $1.2 M $39.1 M Cocke 679 $26.2 M $3.8 M $3 M $92.9 M Cumberland 1,627 $56.4 M $11.3 M $8 M $254 M Fentress 100 $2.3 M $0.4 M $0.5 M $13.5 M Grainger 236 $6.8 M $1.4 M $1.3 M $37.5 M Hamblen 1,153 $34.3 M $5.8 M $4.9 M $158.2 M Hancock 20 $0.5 M $0.1 M $0.1 M $2.2 M Jefferson 648 $20.2 M $3.7 M $3.4 M $101 M Knox 19,375 $718.2 M $107.2 M $80.9 M $2,642.5 M Loudon 1,141 $37.3 M $5.3 M $4.3 M $136.9 M Monroe 685 $17.9 M $3.6 M $3.1 M $97.7 M Morgan 28 $0.9 M $0.0 M $0.1 M $1.3 M Roane 840 $24.6 M $4 M $3.8 M $107.6 M Scott 196 $4.4 M $0.8 M $0.8 M $23.7 M Sevier 42,307 $1,741.4 M $253.8 M $183 M $5,362.6 M Union 347 $8.7 M $1.8 M $1.4 M $45.4 M Total 78,724 $3.067B $447.9 M $335.2 M $10.272 B Total Economic Impact for East Tennessee Counties

“Tennessee is crushing it with the largest visitor spending national market share for Tennesseans in our history,” Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, said. “Tennessee is one of the top travel destinations in the world because of our tremendous assets including our unmatched scenic beauty, diverse cities, and small towns, as well as our world class attractions, music, cultural and historical sites. We’re so grateful to this industry and our partners and blessed visitors come experience these destinations and support local businesses, local restaurants and local lodging and support communities.”

A full interactive version of the report is also available on the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development’s website.