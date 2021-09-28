CTC of Middle Tennessee recruiting for study of Ivermectin, 2 other drugs to fight COVID-19

A health worker shows a bottle of Ivermectin in Cali, Colombia, on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clinical Trials Center of Middle Tennessee has joined a new nationwide study that’s testing three drugs, including Ivermectin, that could treat COVID-19 symptoms.

CTC is now recruiting people age 30 or older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and showing symptoms to participate in the trial.

The trial will include testing of drugs already approved by the Federal Drug Administration for the effectiveness and safe treatment of mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

The repurposed drugs include: Ivermectin, Fluticasone, and Fluvoxamine.

Ivermectin is mainly used to treat parasitic infections in horses. Recently, the FDA among other officials have encouraged people to not use the drug to combat COVID symptoms.

The steroid Fluticasone, may sound familiar to those who have allergies. It’s currently used for allergy relief, fighting asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Fluvoxamine is often prescribed for depression.

“We are very pleased to be taking part in this important research project,” Dr. Alex J. Slandzicki said. “There currently are no approved prescription medications that can be given easily at home to treat mild-to-moderate COVID early in its course to prevent worsening of symptoms and reduce the need for hospitalization.”

Slandzicki and Dr. Aaron Milstone will be the principal investigators for CTC of Middle Tennessee in this study.

“We know the need for outpatient treatment will continue to grow as we see more cases, so this is a vital public health need,” Milstone said.

The study, called ACTIV-6, is a nationwide double-blind study expected to bring in 15,000 participants from across the country.

To be eligible for the study you must be 30 years or older, have a positive COVID-19 test within 10 days, and at least two COVID-19 symptoms.

Symptoms include fatigue, difficulty breathing, fever, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, chills, headache, sore throat, nasal symptoms, and/or new loss of sense of taste or smell.

If you or someone you know is interested in enrolling in the trial you can contact the CTC at 615-205-8350 or click on this link.