CVS to begin vaccinations at Tennessee long-term care facilities next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pharmacy chain CVS said they will begin vaccinating residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Tennessee the week after Christmas.

CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities in Tennessee and 35 more states, as well as the District of Columbia, on December 28. Vaccinations will start this week in the following states: Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont.

Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. The company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

CVS also has an agreement with the HHS to eventually provide vaccines to the general public across the country in 2021. Dependent on product availability and distribution priorities of states, vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. There will also be a dedicated 800 number for people without online access.

CVS will have the capacity to administer 20–25 million shots per month, according to a release.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”