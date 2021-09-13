Dashboard created to assist Tennessee counties with redistricting

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has created a new dashboard that will aid county government officials and citizens in understanding how county commission districts will change after the 2020 U.S. Census.

The dashboard uses geographic information system (GIS) technology to display population information for each of the state’s 849 county commission districts. It includes total population, ideal population, and deviation information for every district in all of the state’s 95 counties.

The TCO continues to provide information and assistance to county governments as it continues to complete the 2021 redistricting process.

Jason E. Mumpower, Comptroller of the Treasury said, “Redistricting helps ensure legislative bodies are meeting the one person, one vote principle of representative government after the completion of a new census.”

Counties will be working with either the Comptroller’s Office, the County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS), or intelligence within their own county government to complete the redistricting process. Redistricting plans for all 95 counties must be adopted by January 1, 2022.

To view the new online dashboard, visit: tncot.cc/redistrictingdash For more information about the local redistricting process in Tennessee, visit: tncot.cc/redistricting.