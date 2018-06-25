David Rausch sworn in as TBI director Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The newest director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was sworn in Monday morning.

The chief justice of the Supreme Court of Tennessee will administer the oath.

"We're going to have a great time and we're going to move this organization forward," Rausch said. "I'm excited and ready to get started."

Rausch, 55, has served as chief of police for the Knoxville Police Department since 2011, overseeing an agency of more than 500 employees, including some 400 sworn police officers. Rausch joined the KPD in 1993 and rose through the ranks, serving in several different roles, including as deputy chief and a member of the special operations squad.

“David brings a wealth of experience to the TBI and the proven leadership to continue the great progress the agency has made in making Tennessee safer. As police chief in Knoxville, he took on both urban and rural public safety issues and collaborated with local, state and federal partners to help address some of the region’s most pressing crimes, such as gang activity and human trafficking,” Gov. Bill Haslam said.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero released a statement congratulating Rausch on his new position.

"Chief Rausch has been an exemplary police chief and community leader in Knoxville. Congratulations to him on this well-deserved appointment! I am grateful for his decades of service to our city," Rogero said.

He was replaced by Knoxville Police Department Chief Deputy Eve Thomas. She begins her first day as KPD chief on Monday.