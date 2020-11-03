Deer muzzleloader, archery season begins Nov. 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2020 Tennessee muzzleloader/archery season for deer opens Saturday, Nov. 7, and continues through Friday, Nov. 20, across the state.

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day. Hunters are allowed the following antlerless bag limits: Unit L-3 per day, Unit A and B-2 total, and Unit C and D-1 total.

Hunters are also reminded that they must meet the blaze orange requirements while hunting.

For Unit CWD only, in addition to muzzleloader, gun season will open on Nov. 7. Unit CWD, in the western portion of the state, is now comprised of 11 counties and was established after the confirmation of chronic wasting disease in December 2018.

In Unit CWD, there is a limit of three antlerless deer per day with no season limit and the statewide bag limit of two antlered deer.

A list of the state’s permanent annual opening hunting dates is on page 11 of the guide. The guide can also be viewed at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s website at www.tnwildlife.org.

Resident hunters, ages 16 through 64, must possess in addition to other appropriate licenses an annual big game license for the equipment used. Lifetime Sportsman license, Junior Hunt/Trap/Fish, Adult Sportsman license and Permanent Senior Citizens license holders are not required to purchase supplemental big game licenses.

Tennessee’s gun season for deer opens in units A, B, C, D, and L on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year’s date is Nov. 21. The season for gun/muzzleloader/archery will then continue through Jan. 3. Archery equipment is legal during muzzleloader and gun seasons. Muzzleloaders are legal during gun season.

