WATE 6 On Your Side
Your Local Election Headquarters image.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Democratic Party spokeswoman: Judge has ruled some Tennessee polls must extend Super Tuesday hours in wake of tornado.
JUST IN: All polling sites in Nashville will be open until 8PM. 5 other sites will stay open until 10PM: Cleveland Community Center, Donelson Presbyterian Church, Election Commission Office, Howard School & Pearl Cohn High School. #SuperTuesday @WKRN pic.twitter.com/Vce9fQp10p— Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) March 3, 2020
JUST IN: All polling sites in Nashville will be open until 8PM. 5 other sites will stay open until 10PM: Cleveland Community Center, Donelson Presbyterian Church, Election Commission Office, Howard School & Pearl Cohn High School. #SuperTuesday @WKRN pic.twitter.com/Vce9fQp10p