Democrats ask President Biden to rescind Medicaid Block Grant Waiver

TENNESSEE (WATE) — State Democratic legislators are urging President Joe Biden to rescind the Medicaid Black Grant Waiver that the Trump administration granted Tennessee earlier in January.

The waiver gives the state control over a capped amount of Medicaid funding from the federal government.

If passed, the plan would make Tennessee the first state in the U.S. to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program through a block grant.

Supporters say it gives the state flexibility in how the money is spent and that decisions are better made closer to home.

The letter was sent the day before the inauguration, and Democrats behind the letter argue that Governor and Republican leadership in the state have proven to be, “Unable to handle the responsibility of being given more control over federal dollars.”

The letter claims the program will end up costing taxpayers hefty legal fees and the end result will likely be that a court will overturn it, unless the Biden administration can, “Stop the waiver before it starts.”

We’ll keep following this developing story.