Deputy fatally shoots man during altercation in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee deputy making a traffic stop early Monday fatally shot a person during an altercation, authorities said.

The deputy made the stop around 2 a.m. in the Sale Creek area, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle, Tyler Hays, 29, fled on foot after being pulled over and then got into an altercation with a deputy, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The agency said it was still investigating what caused the situation to escalate into a shooting. Hays was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a passenger in the vehicle driven by Hays fled the scene, authorities said. That led to a pursuit into Sequatchie County, where that person was taken into custody, the bureau said. Authorities did not release the identity of the second person.

No law enforcement officers were injured, the bureau said.

The deputy was placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting in investigated, the sheriff’s department said.

No further details were immediately available.

