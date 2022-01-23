SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deputy with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is dead after she was found shot inside her burning Springfield home Sunday night.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says at around 5 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Savanna Puckett did not report to her assigned shift for roll-call. A deputy went to her home on Highway 41N in Springfield to check on her, and found her home on fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene and went inside the home where they found Deputy Puckett shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputy Puckett was 22 years old and had been with the sheriff’s office for four years.

(Source: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate this incident.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are

facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her

family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” said Sheriff Michael Van Dyke.