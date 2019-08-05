Deputy stabbed, suspect killed in altercation in Memphis

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been stabbed and a sexual assault suspect has been fatally shot in Tennessee’s largest county.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy approached a man suspected in a recent assault on Monday morning near a county courthouse building in Memphis. McAlister said the man led the deputy on a brief foot chase before he stabbed the deputy in the arm.

McAlister says the deputy shot the man, identified as 49-year-old James Lee Kirkwood, 49. Kirkwood died at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

TBI will investigate and give its report to district attorney Amy Weirich. She will then decide whether to pursue charges against the deputy.

