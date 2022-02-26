NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Is Music City giving Hollywood a run for it’s money? With the help of one new movie coming out on Friday, we’re one step closer. “Desperate Riders” was filmed exclusively throughout Middle Tennessee and features several Nashville stars.

The movie, which was shot in 2021 and directed and produced by Michael Feifer, was filmed in Historic Collinsville – Southside in Montgomery County, Historic Rippavilla in Spring Hill, Beech Grove Historic Venue in Nashville, Warren County A&L Fairgrounds in McMinnville, and at a home in Cool Springs.

Some of the Nashville talent include Trace Adkins, who plays a villain, Cowboy Troy, Rob Mayes, Victora Pratt, and Vanessa Evigan.

Evigan is a Nashville-based actress who was thrilled to be shooting a movie so close to home. “If you like westerns and you are into ‘Yellowstone,’ any of those shows, movies, I think it will be a really fun film to see,” she says.

The directors said Middle Tennessee was the perfect choice for the western, with beautiful scenery and easy access to country music stars. “It was just magical,” said Evigan. “Hopefully more projects will be here soon because of this one!”

Even some locals were cast in the movie as extras.

“Desperate Riders” is rated PG-13, so expect some violence, romance and of course, no western is complete without a good shoot-out scene.

“It’s really fun to see these country music stars showcase their talent,” Evigan said. “I had no idea they were such amazing actors!”

The stars all hope this will help encourage more filmakers to use Tennessee as their backdrop. “Desperate Riders” is officially out on Friday, Feb. 25th in select theaters and on-demand. The movie will also be playing on the big screen in McMinnville at the 3-Star Cinema 5 Theater this weekend.