COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee has the third highest rate of uninsured motorists in the nation with nearly 24% without any coverage, according to FinanceBuzz, and thanks to one person driving around without coverage, a Columbia food truck owner is out of a trailer and a job.

While some live paycheck to paycheck, Jacob Williams, owner of the Slothful Waffle, likes to say he lives “waffle to waffle.”

“I’m a hundredaire at best,” Williams said. “I’m trying to become a thousandaire.”

Williams is the sole provider for his wife and three children, with a fourth baby due any week now. However, he said for the past three weeks he hasn’t been able to provide anything due to a distracted, uninsured driver.

Williams told News 2 he was sitting at a traffic light behind a stalled car when another driver slammed into the back of his food truck and trailer going an estimated 45 miles per hour.

While no one was seriously, physically hurt, the crash has definitely hurt Williams’ bottom line.

“This has been a loss of hopes, dreams, years of work, blood, sweat and tears,” Williams said. “This has been detrimental to my family.”

Williams believes with inflation, a new trailer would cost around $20,000, and new kitchen equipment would cost another $25,000. While Williams said he does have partial uninsured motorist coverage, his policy won’t cover most of the damage and won’t pay out any lost wages.

Williams reluctantly set up a GoFundMe to help cover some of the cost, but he ultimately wants to encourage the people driving around without any liability insurance to consider how their actions could impact others.

“I’m not blaming the person who hit me. I’m not trying to throw any shade on anybody,” Williams said. “If you’re not out there looking out for your neighbor, that’s the golden rule of life. You should treat others the way you want to be treated. If you don’t want to put your own property under some coverage, that’s one thing, you have that right, but as far as the law goes, you should at least have general liability insurance if you do something to someone else.”

Williams hopes to rent a small space located inside the Factory in Columbia, but he hopes it’s only temporary because he has always dreamed of having a mobile food business.

If you’d like to help cover repair costs, click here.