KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The progress button is in the “On” position in Tennessee. Unemployment is very low at 3.3 percent in October, just a few ticks higher than the record low set in August.

Regularly, we’re bringing you news of a new factory coming to the area or a business expanding. Construction sites are humming. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story, especially if you’re trying to find an apartment or house in 2023.

“My rent has gone up 25%. I know there’s a number of renters whose rent has gone up even more than that,” said Tom Ruggles, a renter in Knoxville.

East Tennessee Realtors found the rate of rent growth eased from 20 percent in 2022 to 4.5 percent in 2023. Still, paying more and more for an apartment or rental house that didn’t get any bigger came as a punch in the gut for some of your neighbors.

“It’s market value, a market value that every time your rent is up it goes up every time,” said Taylor McCarty.

Realtors point to demand outstripping supply. One industry website found in July 18 prospective renters were waiting for each available unit.

“Knoxville isn’t a secret anymore, people are wanting to move here at rates that we’ve really never seen before,” said Hancen Sale, policy director with East Tennessee Realtors.

Sticker shock dominated the East Tennessee housing market in 2023. While there was a time when East Tennesseeans could brag that our low cost of living trumped the prestige and possibilities offered in big cities. This year knoxville hit an unsettling milestone, the cost of middle-priced houses grew beyond what a family earning a mid-level income could afford.

“That discrepancy between higher home prices but lower earnings, it puts the goal of home ownership out of reach for a lot of Tennesseans,” said Larry Kessler, UT Boyd Center.

University of Tennessee students told us they sat out on the sidewalk in October 2022, waiting to get their name on an apartment lease only to move in this year and find cockroaches.

“Sophia was like,’Oh we’re not going to be able to move in. The cockroach thing is not under control.’ Her other roommates were trying to move in a day ahead and said ‘Yeah there is just no way we can live here,” said David and Shelia Daniels, the parents of a UT student.

“There’s about 20 traps in our apartment right now and there’s like one or two and some have five on them. It’s still pretty bad,” said Laura Fetherling, a renter.

Demand for housing around campus drives development skyward, literally, as Cumberland Strip landmarks fall to the wrecking ball leaving concrete canyons in their place.

On campus, UT is hurrying to build new dorms, and more, making actual headway on the proposed pedestrian bridge across the Tennessee River. An idea so old that the little guys in the concept drawings are wearing rollerblades.

In 2023, UT bought land for the project and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon put it into her State of the City address.

“It’s not an inexpensive bridge but it’s going to be transformational for the people in Vestal and Scottish Pike and South Knoxville and the people who need better connections to get to jobs and opportunities at the UT campus as well,” said Kincannon.

The project getting a no, when it comes to federal funding through a $25 million grant proposal rejected by the US Department of Transportation.

The bridge would connect to campus just a stone’s throw from the Neyland Entertainment District where UT hopes to keep growing as a gameday destination as it revealed this fall. Described it as a table-top sitting above the parking garages south of the stadium, with room for stores, restaurants, and tailgating and adjacent to a combination hotel and condo complex.

Swap out that stone for a baseball and a home run slugger’s bat could take you over to the future site of the Knoxville multi-use stadium. No longer a drawing or a big idea, city, county and private backers put their funding in order this year and builders broke ground in June.

“It’s been really difficult. The labor shortage made it hard to get good people,” said Eric Corcoran, a McDonalds franchise owner.

“There are so many opportunities for growth here and we’re just excited to see what’s next,” said Ali Farley with Axle Logistics.

“I think it’s a very strong economy in this area, there are plenty of jobs available,” said Jeff Muir with the Blount Partnership.

Now hiring, just about everywhere. There was a parade of business announcements, job fairs and hiring events in 2023 with Amazon, Axle Logistics, Heartsong Lodge, Anakeesta, the FBI, Buc-ees, Ed Financial and more.

Companies coming in from out-of-state, like gun maker Smith and Wesson, cite Tennessee’s low-tax, low-regulation, business-friendly environment. For one industry, East Tennessee seems perfectly positioned to cash in.

“We want to be that leader in the nuclear industry,” said Lee. “We want those jobs to come to tennessee, we want that to help fuel our economy.”

Earlier this month. UT economists predicted Tennessee’s economy will slow down in 2024, growing at 1.8 percent, compared to around 3 percent this year. That report calls it a stabilization of the post-pandemic economy.