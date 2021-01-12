Doctors ask for a statewide mask mandate

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 in Tennessee – Continuing Coverage (WKRN Graphics)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Doctors are pleading with the new legislature to do more to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The group has been begging for Governor Bill Lee to do more for months now. They say the increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are completely avoidable.

The pandemic is also taking a major toll on the healthcare workers on the frontlines.

“It’s very frustrating to see someone you have cared for, for a month and see them improving and then one day they suddenly have cardiac arrest and they are gone, and that is impossible to explain to the families who haven’t seen their loved one in weeks, and I struggle with this daily.”

Dr. Stacey Vallejo St. Thomas Medical Group

The doctors have been asking for a statewide mask mandate for months, and they’re now hoping the General Assembly will take more actions so Tennessee can finally get back on track to normal life.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter