Doctors ask for a statewide mask mandate

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Doctors are pleading with the new legislature to do more to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The group has been begging for Governor Bill Lee to do more for months now. They say the increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are completely avoidable.

The pandemic is also taking a major toll on the healthcare workers on the frontlines.

“It’s very frustrating to see someone you have cared for, for a month and see them improving and then one day they suddenly have cardiac arrest and they are gone, and that is impossible to explain to the families who haven’t seen their loved one in weeks, and I struggle with this daily.” Dr. Stacey Vallejo St. Thomas Medical Group

The doctors have been asking for a statewide mask mandate for months, and they’re now hoping the General Assembly will take more actions so Tennessee can finally get back on track to normal life.