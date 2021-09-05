Dollar General rewards Tennessee man who paid for customers’ items, and he pays it forward again

MEMPHIS, TN – A Dollar General customer who got some attention last month when he paid for the items of everyone in line was rewarded by the discount store Saturday.

Dollar General officials invited Caleb Duncan back to the same Atoka, Tennessee store and surprised him with two $100 gift cards.

Pictures Courtesy of Dollar General

The company said it wanted to show its gratitude and appreciation for Duncan’s act of kindness and also made a $1,000 donation to the Bread of Life Food Pantry at United Methodist Church in Covington. The pastor of the church was there to accept the check.

Pastor Michael Pence(on the left) received a $1,000 check for Break of Life Food Pantry

“It was great that they thought of me, but it was really cool that they donated to that charity,” said Duncan.

On August 18, Duncan stopped by the Atoka Dollar General to buy some deodorant and T-shirts but felt moved to pay for the items of several people waiting in line behind him.

Duncan, who was unemployed at the time, gave the cashier $80 and told her to keep the change.

Saturday, when Duncan was given the two gift cards, he took one back inside the store and gave it to the first customer he saw.

Ladies in line who received $100 gift card from Caleb Duncan Saturday

“I’m kind of working, so I was like, alright, cool. I kept one so I could get some stuff for work and took the other one and gave it to however was up front,” Duncan said.

Duncan never expected his good deed to touch so many, but is hoping it will continue to inspire others to help one another.

“I’m just glad to see it keep going forward and everybody doing their part because if everybody does something eventually, we all won’t have to do anything,” said Duncan.

Dollar General also gave Duncan a pin reserved for employees that says ‘Walk the Walk.’ Duncan says it’s now on the visor of his car so he can see it every day.