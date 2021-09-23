Dolly Parton and her businesses donating to benefit Middle TN flood damage

Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton, along with her Smoky Mountain businesses is giving a helping hand to those in Middle Tennessee who were affected by recent flooding. Parton and her business say this gesture is to return the favor that was given following the 2016 wildfires.

Parton says she wanted to help those affected in Humphreys County, home of friend and country music legend Loretta Lynn, who helped Sevier County in 2016 after the wildfires.

Parton, through Dollywood and her many dinner shows, will each donate a portion of ticket sales from Oct. 2-3 to benefit the United Way of Humphreys County.

“After the Sevier County wildfires in 2016, Loretta was one of the first who reached out to offer anything she could,” Parton said. “It meant so much to me that Loretta—and so many folks—were ready to give in any way they could. This was just one small way I could help Loretta’s people for all they did to help my people.”

For anyone interested in donating directly to the United Way of Humphreys County, you can visit unitedwayhumphreys.org for more information.