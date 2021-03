Dolly Parton on the Today show in 2019. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton is continuing to bring in the accolades.

Parton and Zach Williams were able to come away with a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “There was Jesus.”

Parton posted the accomplishment Sunday afternoon, just before the awards ceremony.

Thank you Jesus, thank you @zachwilliams, and thank you to the GRAMMYs and all of our fans. I am very humbled but proud. pic.twitter.com/biXJ98iGcq — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 14, 2021

RELATED STORY: Taylor Swift performs, Harry Styles wins 1st Grammy Award