‘Dolly Week’ to celebrate Parton’s 50 years at Grand Ole Opry

Country music’s most iconic venue will honor the legendary Dolly Parton with ‘Dolly Week 2019’.

Dolly Parton is one of the most beloved icons of East Tennessee and country music. To celebrate the star’s 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry Member, the famed Nashville venue will host ‘Dolly Week’ in 2019.

The event will be made up of several events celebrating her impact on music and the Opry all leading up to her 50th-anniversary performance on the Opry stage. The celebration will begin on Thursday, October 10 leading up to her 50th-anniversary performance Saturday, October 12.

You have plenty of time to plan ahead. The performance won’t be until October 2019 but tickets go on sale Friday morning.

Visit www.opry.com/dolly-week-2019 for ticket information and to learn about the festivities planned for Dolly Week 2019.