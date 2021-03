CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says 54 residents are without a home Saturday following a fire at Patten Towers downtown.

Three firefighters were treated on the scene for minor burns.

It’s not clear how the fire started at this time.

Looks like the entire building will need to be evacuated due to damage (fire, smoke, water). 106 residents. Working on housing for everyone. — Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) March 27, 2021

Patten Towers is a low-income apartment complex for senior citizens.

CFD says floors 7, 8, and 9 were most affected by the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents who were displaced.